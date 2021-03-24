FAMU Day of Giving, 1887Strikes, kicks off Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University’s Annual Day of Giving, “1887 Strikes,” fundraising event kicks off at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 25.

Friends, alumni, faculty, and staff are being asked to support a broad range of initiatives and scholarships to benefit students.

President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., said the fundraising campaign is crucial considering the heavy toll exacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The past year has reminded us about the importance of the health, safety and economic well-being of our students and their families. When they struggle, we feel their pain,” Robinson said. “The Annual Day of Giving allows everyone to make their commitment to our students felt. As I always say, ‘don’t just give until it hurts, give until you’re numb.’ This is one investment in students you will never regret.”

This year’s Annual Day of Giving runs 1887 minutes, from 9 a.m. Thursday, March 25 to 4:27 p.m. Friday, March 26. Tune in to the kickoff ceremony at FAMUTube1887 and on Facebook. To give, click here.

Among the highlights of the mostly virtual, more than 31-hour event is a drive-thru parade from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, when President Robinson and the Senior Leadership Team will be stationed on the steps of Lee Hall as motorists drive through the “Set” to drop off their checks. The live Instagram finale will feature a number of well-known alumni.

During the 2020 “1887 Strikes” inaugural Day of Giving campaign, the FAMU University Advancement team raised $213,256.72 from 1,415 donors. This year’s goal is to receive gifts from at least 1,500 donors.

Shawnta Friday-Stroud, Ph.D., vice president for University Advancement and executive director of the FAMU Foundation, hopes donors continue to be generous.

“Once again, we are asking our supporters and alumni to donate as an investment in our students,” Friday-Stroud said. “The past year has been difficult, but one reason for optimism has been the generosity of our alumni and friends. Their giving has made all the difference, but we can’t get tired. There’s much more work to be done. The needs are still great, and we still need you.”

Former FAMU grad Doctor Vivian Johnson of Pharmacy says raising money for the university and helping current students was a no-brainer.

“I think about the students who many number one who were not able to be in their classroom," said Doctor Vivian of Pharmacy. "Some of their parents have not been able to work. The students usually rely on working during the summer and they couldn’t do that.”

Dr. Robinson says this year’s fundraiser is more important than ever.

“We saw even last fall some of the economic impacts on our students and the ability to stay with us and to us in the first place, and those issues are not over.”

You don’t have to be an alumnus to donate.

1887 Strikes FAMU's Day of Giving ends at 4:27 p.m. Friday.

1887 Strikes Schedule of Events

Thursday, March 25

9 a.m. : Day of Giving Kickoff LIVE on FAMU’s Facebook page and YouTube channel

5 p.m. : FAMU VIBE at 5 with 90.5 FM on WANM.org

7 p.m. : Clubhouse with NAA via Clubhouse app

Friday, March 26

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Donation drive through The “Set” starting at the Student Activities Building on S. MLK Jr Blvd. Please remain in your vehicle as you drop off your cash/checks and wave to the FAMUly.

3:27 p.m. – 4:27 p.m. : 1887 Strikes LIVE on Instagram via @FAMU_1887 featuring FAMUMADE celebrity guests and alumni.

