Hillsborough County deputy shot in standoff with barricaded person "is okay"

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a deputy is in the hospital, but "is okay," after they were shot during a standoff with a barricaded person in Brandon.

However, authorities said there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.

According to authorities, the person is barricaded in the 1000 block of N. Taylor Road. The sheriff's office says the incident started at 9:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office said SWAT, the Crisis Negotiation Team, the Bomb Team and K9 teams have also responded to the scene.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HCSO says the injured deputy is at Tampa General Hospital. They did not release any information on the deputy's condition or injuries. However, ABC Action News' Erik Waxler said the HCSO told him the deputy, "is okay."

Breaking: @HCSOSheriff says deputy who was shot “is ok.” No other info yet on stand-off at Brandon home. @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/RSSijtqsFB — Erik Waxler (@erikwaxler) September 24, 2021

At this time, authorities say there are no schools on lockdown in that area.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.