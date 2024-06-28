Train hits truck in Seminole County, one person flown to hospital

IRON CITY, Ga. (WTXL) — A train hit a truck Thursday night near Iron City in Seminole County, Georgia.

According to the Seminole County Volunteer Fire and Rescue, the crash happened at the railroad crossing on Dunham Street. The crossing was shut down overnight.

The fire department said the patient was conscious and alert before being flown to a hospital.

ABC 27 called the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 9:30 Friday morning to see if the road was still closed. We were told to their knowledge, the crossing was still closed to traffic.

According to the fire department, Georgia State Patrol is conducting the crash investigation.

Nationwide, the Federal Railroad Administration saidthere were 2,190 highway-rail grade crossing collisions occurred in 2023. In Georgia, there were 135 collisions. In Georgia, there were six deaths and 37 injuries.

