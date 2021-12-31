NWS: EF-1 tornado struck Colquitt County on Thursday

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service confirmed Friday a tornado impacted Colquitt County on Thursday afternoon.

The NWS completed its survey of sections of Colquitt County on Friday and noted damage indicators throughout the length of the tornado southeast of Moultrie are consistent with winds of 90-105 miles per hour, or an EF-1 rating.

According to the National Weather Service, the EF or The Enhanced Fujita Scale measures the intensity of a tornado by wind speed and damage.

EF-1 is considered to have winds between 86 to 110 miles per hour and on the "weaker" end of the scale.

An EF-5 is considered the strongest measurement of a tornado with wind speeds more than 200 miles per hour.

At 3:05 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for sections of the county.

The county in southwest Georgia was one of multiple counties impacted by severe weather Thursday.