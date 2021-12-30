Watch
Tornado warning in Cook, Berrien counties

Posted at 3:08 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 16:14:27-05

(WTXL) — 4:00 p.m. UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Cook and Berrien counties until 4:45 p.m.

NWS says that there is a population of more than 21,000 people in the warning area. The radar indicated tornado was first alerted at 4:01 p.m.

Seek shelter immediately if you are in the area.

3:45 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Warning issued for parts of Colquitt County, Ga. has expired, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Colquitt County.

NWS says that there is a population of more than 26,000 people in the warning area. The radar indicated tornado was first alerted at 3:05 p.m.

Seek shelter immediately if you are in the area. The warning is active until 3:45 p.m. eastern time.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.

