Tornado warning in Cook, Berrien counties

(WTXL) — 4:00 p.m. UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Cook and Berrien counties until 4:45 p.m.

NWS says that there is a population of more than 21,000 people in the warning area. The radar indicated tornado was first alerted at 4:01 p.m.

Seek shelter immediately if you are in the area.

Tornado Warning including Adel GA, Nashville GA, Sparks GA until 4:45 PM EST pic.twitter.com/MxT9LINIj2 — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) December 30, 2021

3:45 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Warning issued for parts of Colquitt County, Ga. has expired, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Colquitt County.

NWS says that there is a population of more than 26,000 people in the warning area. The radar indicated tornado was first alerted at 3:05 p.m.

Seek shelter immediately if you are in the area. The warning is active until 3:45 p.m. eastern time.

Tornado Warning including Moultrie GA, Ellenton GA, Riverside GA until 3:45 PM EST pic.twitter.com/nZQwVNF3xj — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) December 30, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.