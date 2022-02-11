Watch
Native American statue's placement in Atlanta reconsidered

Michael Warren/AP
The back side of a statue depicting Chief Tomochichi, a Muscogee native who signed the 1733 Treaty of Savannah that launched the Georgia colony, pictured here on Dec. 20, 2021 in its temporary location in Atlanta. Muscogee Creek Nation historians say their ancestor would have been fully clothed, not clutching a bear pelt that doesn't cover his rear end. (AP Photo/Michael Warren)
Posted at 11:12 AM, Feb 11, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s leaders are rethinking plans to install a statue representing a Native American man lauded as a “co-founder of Georgia.”

The Chief Tomochichi statue was conceived as the centerpiece of a park celebrating civil rights-era heroes. But Councilman Michael Julian Bond tells The Associated Press that the city hasn't accepted the statue yet, and now they want to make sure they're not "offending the Muscogee people."

Georgia public schools are required to teach children positive things about Tomochichi, not the fact that in the colony's founding treaty, he promised to capture runaway slaves.

Bond says he's reaching out to the Muscogee Nation to make sure the park reflects its real history.

