Missing Cape Coral teen may be in Georgia

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral police believe a missing 16-year-old may be in the state of Georgia.

Negesti Makayla-Patterson Hirsch was last seen in the area of SE 23rd St. and SE 15th Place. She was reported as a runaway by her family on Monday.

In a police update early Thursday, officials said new evidence suggests she is currently in Georgia. Her status has been changed to 'missing and endangered.'

Negesti is approximately 5'6" tall and 100 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information that can help police locate Negesti, call Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223.