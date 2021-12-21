Juvenile arrested for communicating threats against Valdosta City Schools

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A juvenile was arrested for making threats online against Valdosta City Schools.

The Valdosta Police Department said 911 was contacted on Dec. 13 about a post on Instagram that involved threats towards Valdosta City Schools.

The Valdosta Police spoke with the individual who observed the threat online. The threat mentioned a school shooting as well as a bomb threat.

The individual noted to VPD not knowing the source of the post.

Valdosta Police Department detectives began working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to determine who was responsible for the threats.

On Dec. 14, officials identified a 16-year-old student who was responsible for sending the threats.

According to Valdosta Police, the juvenile told detectives he did not mean anything with the threats, and it was just a prank.

Valdosta City Schools officials were informed of the identification of the individual who made the alleged threats.

On Monday morning, the juvenile was arrested for terroristic threats, which is a felony.

The juvenile was detained by the department of juvenile justice and was transported to a regional youth detention center.