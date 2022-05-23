Hundreds in southwest Georgia counties vote early ahead of May 24 primary

(WTXL) — The early voting period for the May 24, 2022 primary in the state of Georgia was Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 20.

All of the Georgia counties in the ABC 27 coverage area had hundreds of voters turn out to vote during the early voting period.

The following information was obtained from either a county supervisor of elections office or a local county government agency:

Seminole County: 520 votes

Miller County: 430 votes unofficially. Statistics are not official until the poll closes Tuesday.

Decatur County: 1,701 votes

Grady County: Not received as of 5 p.m. Monday.

Thomas County: 4,258 votes

Brooks County: Not received as of 5 p.m. Monday.

Lowndes County: 7,995 votes (7,697 advanced votes + 298 absentee votes)

Berrien County: 1,405 votes

Lanier County: 742 votes

Echols County: 269 votes

Clinch County: 322 votes

Voting on primary day Tuesday, May 24 is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

