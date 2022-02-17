Watch
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing enters 4th day

items.[0].image.alt
Sarah Blake/AP
FILE - This May 17, 2020, file photo, shows a mural depicting Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga. Travis McMichael, the man convicted of murder for shooting Ahmaud Arbery is withdrawing his guilty plea on a federal hate crime charge. McMichael announced his decision Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan, File)
Hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing enters 4th day
Posted at 8:46 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 08:46:41-05

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A federal jury is returning to court for the fourth day of proceedings in the hate crimes trial against three men previously convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

Prosecutors were scheduled to continue calling witnesses Thursday in U.S. District Court in the port city of Brunswick, Georgia.

An FBI analyst testified Wednesday about more than two dozen racist text messages and social media posts by the defendants in the years before the 25-year-old Black man's shooting.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery two years ago. Neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

All three have pleaded not guilty to hate crimes charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming