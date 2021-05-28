Watch
Gov. Brian Kemp signs executive order preventing public schools from mandating masks

Alyssa Pointer/AP
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at the Capitol building in Atlanta, Monday, April 27, 2020, during the coronavirus outbreak. Kemp did not say whether he would extend the shelter-in-place order that is set to expire at midnight Thursday. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Posted at 4:56 PM, May 28, 2021
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — On Friday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order regarding remaining COVID-19 guidelines for long-term care facilities, schools, and local governments.

Under the new executive order, schools and school districts cannot utilize renewed public health state of emergency authority to require workers or students to wear a face-covering while on school campuses.

"As hospitalizations, cases, deaths, and percent positive tests all continue to decline - and with vaccinations on the rise - Georgians deserve to fully return to normal," said Gov. Kemp. "With safe and effective vaccines widely available and the public well-aware of all COVID-19 mitigation measures, mandates from state and local governments are no longer needed."

Effective May 31, 2021, through June 15, 2021, the order eliminates rules for restaurants, bars, conventions, childcare facilities, live performance venues, and other organizations. Previous executive orders eliminated regulations for camps and sporting events.

Limited guidelines remain for long-term care facilities, schools, and school districts.

You can read the new executive order in full below:

