Georgia's Kemp lifts many COVID-19 rules on businesses

John Bazemore/AP
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp looks on during a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol Friday, July 17, 2020, in Atlanta. Kemp sued the city of Atlanta over its face-mask requirement just after President Donald Trump arrived in the city without wearing a mask, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Friday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Posted at 4:10 PM, May 01, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor is removing many remaining requirements for social distancing and masked employees from businesses.

Gov. Brian Kemp says the state’s efforts to control COVID-19 have been successful even as its vaccination rate lags and federal officials continue to warn that the infection rates remain relatively high.

The Republican Kemp had imposed mask mandates on many businesses. Except for in the health care sector, he lifted those mandates on Friday.

Among other changes, restaurants are no longer required to have any distance between tables. Kemp says social distancing is now only “strongly encouraged,” not required. Movie theaters are no longer required to enforce any seating distance between unrelated customers.

