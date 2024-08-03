Georgia's governor issues state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp, issued a state of emergency Saturday ahead of Tropical Storm Debby. The state of emergency goes through Thursday, August 8.

As the state prepares for a major storm system early this coming week, we urge all Georgians to take precautions to keep their families and property safe. I’ve issued a State of Emergency through Thursday, August 8.



Parts of Georgia could pick up several inches of rainfall from this system. According to the Associated Press, forecasters warn the storm could drop heavy rains over north Florida and the Atlantic coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina early next week.

Over the last week, Valdosta and Thomasville have already dealt with flash flooding due to heavy rain unrelated to Debby. If you come to a flooded roadway, turn around, don't drown.

