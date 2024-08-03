Watch Now
Georgia's governor issues state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp, issued a state of emergency Saturday ahead of Tropical Storm Debby. The state of emergency goes through Thursday, August 8.

Parts of Georgia could pick up several inches of rainfall from this system. According to the Associated Press, forecasters warn the storm could drop heavy rains over north Florida and the Atlantic coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina early next week.

SEE VIDEO OF FLOODING IN THOMASVILLE FROM FRIDAY, AUGUST 2:

Heavy rain floods streets in Thomasville Friday morning

Over the last week, Valdosta and Thomasville have already dealt with flash flooding due to heavy rain unrelated to Debby. If you come to a flooded roadway, turn around, don't drown.

