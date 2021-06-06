Watch
Georgia's agriculture commissioner running for US Senate

Carolyn Kaster/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gary Black, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Agriculture, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2011, before the Senate Immigration, Refugees and Border Security subcommittee hearing on "Americas Agricultural Labor Crisis: Enacting a Practical Solution." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 6:22 PM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 18:22:53-04

ATLANTA (AP) — A prominent Republican has put his hat into the race to replace Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who’s seeking reelection next year.

Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black entered the 2022 Senate race Friday, announcing his candidacy on Twitter and other social media platforms.

News outlets report Black formally rolled out his campaign at the state GOP convention in Jekyll Island.

Warnock has not drawn any other Republican challenger with big name recognition. Black says he intends to mount a campaign regardless of who else enters the race.

