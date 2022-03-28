Georgia Senate passes bill to boost gang prosecutions

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — A bill that would give Georgia’s attorney general the authority to prosecute gang crimes statewide is headed to the governor’s desk. The state Senate passed House Bill 1134 on Monday by a vote of 50 to 5.

The state House approved the measure in February. Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign it. Under the bill, a new unit within the attorney general’s office would have concurrent authority with local prosecutors to bring gang cases.

The governor’s budget funds the unit. Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican running for reelection this year, has praised the legislation as a “force multiplier” that will allow his office to work with law enforcement and district attorneys.