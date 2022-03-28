Watch
Georgia Senate passes bill to boost gang prosecutions

Photo: MGN Online
Posted at 2:39 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 14:39:29-04

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — A bill that would give Georgia’s attorney general the authority to prosecute gang crimes statewide is headed to the governor’s desk. The state Senate passed House Bill 1134 on Monday by a vote of 50 to 5.

The state House approved the measure in February. Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign it. Under the bill, a new unit within the attorney general’s office would have concurrent authority with local prosecutors to bring gang cases.

The governor’s budget funds the unit. Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican running for reelection this year, has praised the legislation as a “force multiplier” that will allow his office to work with law enforcement and district attorneys.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

