Georgia pushes back on reevaluation of health plan

Ben Gray/AP
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, center, Speaker of the House David Ralston and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan hold a news conference Wednesday evening, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, to condemn the breach of the U.S. Capitol. The 2020 election cycle has left Georgia's Republican governor bruised even though he wasn't on the ballot. The two Senate Republicans defeated in runoff elections included Kemp's hand-picked appointee, Kelly Loeffler. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Governor Brian Kemp
Posted at 5:51 PM, Jul 10, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp’s office says it was surprised to hear federal officials were reevaluating its plan to overhaul how state residents buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

The director of Kemp’s Office of Health Strategy and Coordination said in a recent letter that the move by the Biden administration suggests it wants to revisit the plan's approval, which he said is not allowed.

Under the state’s plan, Georgia residents would bypass healthcare.gov and shop for federally subsidized health insurance through private agents.

The Biden administration last month raised concerns about how much the private sector would spend to get state residents to sign up.

