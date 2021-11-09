Watch
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Georgia peanut processor plans $85M expansion, hiring 90

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Patrick Sison
<p>This Feb. 20, 2015 file photo, photo shows an arrangement of peanuts in New York. A study published Oct. 26, 2016, in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology says nearly half of those treated with a skin patch for peanut allergy sufferers were able to consume at least 10 times more peanut protein than they were able to consume prior to treatment. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)</p>
Skin patch could help kids with peanut allergies
Posted at 5:49 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 17:49:23-05

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A southwest Georgia peanut processing company will start making peanut butter and other products, investing $85 million and hiring 90 people.

American Peanut Growers Group announced the expansion in Donalsonville on Tuesday. The farmer-owned processor currently only shells peanuts. It will now build a factory to make peanut paste, granules, peanut butter and roasted peanuts.

American Peanut Processors will also expand peanut-shelling operations to meet the rising demand for peanuts. Georgia produces more than half the nation’s peanuts, with last year’s crop totaling 1.66 million tons. American Peanut Growers processes about 200,000 tons a year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming