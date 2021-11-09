Georgia peanut processor plans $85M expansion, hiring 90

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A southwest Georgia peanut processing company will start making peanut butter and other products, investing $85 million and hiring 90 people.

American Peanut Growers Group announced the expansion in Donalsonville on Tuesday. The farmer-owned processor currently only shells peanuts. It will now build a factory to make peanut paste, granules, peanut butter and roasted peanuts.

American Peanut Processors will also expand peanut-shelling operations to meet the rising demand for peanuts. Georgia produces more than half the nation’s peanuts, with last year’s crop totaling 1.66 million tons. American Peanut Growers processes about 200,000 tons a year.