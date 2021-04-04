Watch
Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question during a news conference at the State Capitol on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Atlanta, about Major League Baseball's decision to pull the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta over the league's objection to a new Georgia voting law. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Posted at 6:26 PM, Apr 04, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — Baseball fans are divided about Major League Baseball’s decision to pull this summer’s All-Star Game from Georgia over a new voting law that critics say will hurt communities of color.

But Gov. Brian Kemp vowed Saturday to defend the measure, saying “free and fair elections” are worth any threats, boycotts or lawsuits.

Some fans upset about the decision say they won’t watch or attend any games because of it.

Others who support the league's move say not taking a stand would have alienated those who oppose the law.

