Georgia governor signals openness to taking Afghan refugees

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appears open to taking in refugees from Afghanistan who helped the U.S. war effort.

The Republican governor said in a statement Tuesday obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it was important to keep those who partnered with American armed forces over the last 20 years safe.

He added that Americans could not break their word to those who helped them defend freedom and bring justice to the people who attacked the country on 9/11.

Kemp’s aides told the newspaper that the resettlement process could take years, and his administration will insist on a thorough vetting of individuals that is required under federal law.