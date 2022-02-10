Georgia budget changes advance with pay boosts, tax rebates

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state lawmakers have advanced plans to boost spending in the current year by $2.7 billion. That includes paying state employees and teachers more.

The House Appropriations Committee approved changes to the budget that runs through June 30 on Thursday. The full House could vote as early as Friday.

The measure includes $5,000 pay boosts for university and state agency employees, $2,000 bonuses to teachers and $1,000 bonuses to other K-12 workers.

Beyond the spending, the document also sets up $1.6 billion in state income tax rebates. The burst of spending comes as Kemp and lawmakers are up for election later this year.