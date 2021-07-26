Watch
Georgia board picks 6 companies to sell medical marijuana

Photo: iStockPhoto.com
Posted at 9:17 PM, Jul 25, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia board tasked with overseeing the state’s efforts to get patients access to medical marijuana has approved the six companies that will sell the drug.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on the vote which happened Saturday. It marks a major step to finally getting patients legal access to the medication.

Sixty-nine companies had applied for licenses. Specifically, the six that won will be able to sell medical marijuana oil that contains no more than 5% of the THC compound that is found in marijuana and which makes users high.

After the contracts are signed, companies will have one year to begin operations. 

