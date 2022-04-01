Georgia bill ending need for gun license heads to governor

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill allowing Georgia residents to carry handguns in public without a license or background check is set to become law.

The Senate passed the legislation on Friday, sending it to the governor’s desk for signature. Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted that he looked forward to signing it.

The Republican governor pushed for “constitutional carry” as he seeks reelection this year.

Republicans say the measure is needed to allow people to more easily protect themselves following a rise in crime.

Democrats have pointed out that it does away with a background check that was triggered by the license application, and they say that will fuel shooting deaths.