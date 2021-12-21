Watch
FAA license boosts Georgia spaceport, but more reviews ahead

Chris Viola/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2008, file photo, a wild horse grazes next to the ruins of the Dungeness mansion in the south end of Cumberland Island in Camden County, Georgia National Seashore. On Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration granted a license for a launchpad that would fly commercial rockets from Cumberland Island, located in coastal Georgia. (AP Photo/Chris Viola, File)
Posted at 8:28 PM, Dec 20, 2021
KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) — A federal agency on Monday granted a license for a launchpad that would fly commercial rockets from coastal Georgia.

The Federal Aviation Administration's approval of a launch site operator license for Spaceport Camden marks a milestone for the Georgia space project, though more reviews are needed.

A local county leader said Monday the project represents a “once in a generation opportunity" and boosts Georgia into the space race. Even with the license, the FAA says that a more comprehensive review would be needed before any rockets can be launched.

Opponents have gone to court to try to block the county from purchasing land for the spaceport.

