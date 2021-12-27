Carr, Toomey warn Georgia residents to be aware of COVID-19 testing scams, overcharging for tests

ATLANTA (WTXL) — Two state of Georgia officials warned residents of potential scams related to the heightened demand for COVID-19 testing.

According to the state of Georgia's Attorney General Chris Carr and Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey, both asked residents to be very skeptical of those who are going door-to-door, approaching you on the street or driving around town offering COVID-19 testing.

They add that residents need to be wary if someone wants to charge you for an in-person test, as this might indicate a scam.

To ensure you are visiting a valid in-person COVID-19 testing site, the state asks residents to visit the DPH website at https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting and scroll down to “Find a Testing Location.”

The Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division (CPD) added it is aware of reports of overcharging for COVID-19 tests.

CPD noted it continues to monitor the marketplace and partner with members of the Georgia and national business community to combat health product price gougers and scammers.

For consumers seeking to report price gouging and scams, go to consumer.ga.gov to file a complaint or call (404) 651-8600.