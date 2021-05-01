Watch
Biden sells economic plan in GA, calls for rich to pay more

Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden speaks during a rally at Infinite Energy Center, to mark his 100th day in office, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Duluth, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — President Joe Biden has taken his pitch to Georgia for $4 trillion in spending to rebuild America’s aged infrastructure and vastly expand the government social safety net.

The state is the heart of a new national political battleground that helped him win the White House.

The president, one night after his nationally televised address to Congress, looked to demonstrate to resistant Republican lawmakers that there is appetite for a more activist government in the aftermath of a pandemic that uncovered frailties of American life.

He picked Georgia — a state he won by fewer than 12,000 votes in November — to begin his effort to build support for his plan.

