Watch
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Abrams-backed election lawsuit goes to trial in Georgia

Stacey Abrams
Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama to arrive and speak at a campaign rally for Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Stacey Abrams
Posted at 8:17 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 20:17:47-04

ATLANTA (AP) — When she narrowly lost her bid to become Georgia governor in 2018, Stacey Abrams announced plans to sue over the way the state’s elections were managed.

More than three years later, as she makes another run at the governor’s mansion, the lawsuit is finally going to trial.

The lawsuit was filed in November 2018 by Abrams' Fair Fight Action organization.

Originally sweeping in scope, it has been narrowed by court rulings and changes in state law that addressed some of the allegations.

The issues remaining to be heard at trial have to do with Georgia's “exact match” policy, the statewide voter registration list and in-person cancellation of absentee ballots. The trial is set to start Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming