Wildlife official: Gator attacked, killed dog by Florida pond

(FWC via Facebook)
Posted at 4:40 PM, Jul 11, 2021
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials say residents in a central Florida neighborhood are on edge after an alligator attacked and killed a dog that a woman was walking along a trail.

WKMG reported the incident happened Thursday night along the West Orange Trail in Winter Garden.

Spokesman Chad Weber says the dog ran into a pond to chase some ducks, and was attacked by the gator. He says a trapper came to the scene to capture and killed the alligator. Weber says the body of the dog was recovered.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WKMG-TV.

