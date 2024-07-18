WATCH: Police rescue Florida child from hot car; mother charged with child neglect

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WTXL) — Police in Hollywood, Florida saved a child left in a hot car. It happened on July 14, 2024 at a Walmart parking lot. Watch video of the rescue above.

Police said, "when officers arrived, fire rescue was on scene and had assisted the child. The investigation revealed that the vehicle was not running, and the window was slightly cracked while the child was inside."

Police added that the child's mother, Anastasiya Motalava, was recorded on surveillance cameras. She was seen shopping inside Walmart for more than 30 minutes while the child was inside of the vehicle.

Motalava was taken into custody and charged with Child Neglect.

Earlier in the month, we told you about a dog left in a hot car in Bradenton, Florida. Police rescued that animal as temperatures soared.

The National Weather Service warns, "the temperature inside a vehicle can rise 20 degrees in as little as 10 minutes, and 50 degrees in an hour. This can cause hyperthermia (heat stroke) in literally a matter of minutes, particularly in children, whose body temperatures warm at a rate 3 to 5 times faster than an adult’s."

