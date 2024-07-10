WATCH: Police in Florida break SUV window to save dog from heat

BRADENTON, Fla. (WTXL) — Police in Florida broke through an SUV window to rescue a dog trapped inside a vehicle. Watch video of the rescue above.

It happened July 8 in Bradenton, Florida. Police noticed a dog in distress inside a parked SUV. Bradenton Police Department said, "90 degrees outside and 100+ in the car."

On officer-worn body camera video, Sgt. Bordin can be seen breaking the front passenger side window of the SUV. The dog can be heard crying inside.

Once inside, the officer called the dog over to get out of the SUV. The dog was led to the sidewalk away from broken glass for a drink of water.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the police department said, "it appeared the dog had been left alone for quite some time. She remains in the custody of animal services while the investigation continues."

The American Veterinary Medical Associationsays, "the temperature inside your vehicle can rise almost 20ºF in just 10 minutes, and almost 30ºF in 20 minutes." AVMA also said cracking windows in a vehicle with the engine off and no air conditioning makes no difference.