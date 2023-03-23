Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

'Unfiltered: The Truth about Oysters' features importance of oysters to environment

"Unfiltered: The Truth about Oysters" is a documentary film that examines the importance of oysters to Florida's environment. The film will premiere March 29 at the Sarasota Film Festival. The documentary's executive producer Chucha Barber and director Josh McLawhorn joined ABC 27 Sunrise Morning Show anchor Karah Bailey to discuss the documentary.
Posted at 3:01 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 15:01:22-04

(WTXL) — For many, thinking about oysters just brings to mind delicious dishes, but oysters mean so much more than a tasty treat.

They are also an important part of our environment.

The vanishing of Florida oyster beds is a big concern.

"Unfiltered: The Truth about Oysters" is a documentary film that examines the importance of oysters to the environment.

The documentary's executive producer Chucha Barber and director Josh McLawhorn joined ABC 27 Sunrise Morning Show anchor Karah Bailey Thursday to discuss the documentary.

The film will be shown March 29 at the Sarasota Film Festival.

For more information, go to the documentary's website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming