'Unfiltered: The Truth about Oysters' features importance of oysters to environment

(WTXL) — For many, thinking about oysters just brings to mind delicious dishes, but oysters mean so much more than a tasty treat.

They are also an important part of our environment.

The vanishing of Florida oyster beds is a big concern.

"Unfiltered: The Truth about Oysters" is a documentary film that examines the importance of oysters to the environment.

The documentary's executive producer Chucha Barber and director Josh McLawhorn joined ABC 27 Sunrise Morning Show anchor Karah Bailey Thursday to discuss the documentary.

The film will be shown March 29 at the Sarasota Film Festival.

