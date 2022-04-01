'This is not like her at all': Missing Navarre woman's family speaks on investigation

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WEAR) — Investigators still haven't found a missing Navarre woman. Cassie Carli has now been missing for four days.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office held a news conference on the case Thursday afternoon.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said there are only a handful of witnesses in the case. He asks that anyone with information come forward.

ABC affiliate WEAR in Pensacola, Fla. spoke to Cassie's sister Thursday afternoon. She plans to fly in to help search for her.

Dozens more volunteers showed up in Navarre Beach to help search for Cassie Thursday, wearing shirts that say "Bring Cassie Home".

Family and friends say Cassie went to take custody of her daughter, Saylor, in the Juana's parking lot, but never came home.

Raeann Carli told WEAR that she lives out of state but talks to Cassie daily. She last heard from her sister Saturday.

Their dad then told her about Cassie's disappearance Monday.

"I just want people to know that my sister -- she was really in the best place, mentally and physically," Raeann said. "There's no reason -- I know in my heart -- that she would simply choose to go disappear like this for days. This is not like her at all. She does not have crazy off-the-handle behavior. She would have been in contact with us by now."

Raeann's dad reportedly told her that Cassie was scheduled to exchange custody of her daughter with her ex, telling their dad that she would be back soon.

Nearly three hours later, their dad wakes up and texts Cassie to find out where she is and what was going on.

Cassie responds to her father with "I'm sorry, my car was acting up, and I broke my phone", adding that she would stay at her ex's house.

"It's very concerning," Sheriff Bob Johnson said.

Sheriff Johnson revealed investigators found Cassie's purse in her abandoned car and aren't aware of any credit card or phone activity since her disappearance. He also publicly identified Cassie's ex as Marcus Spanevelo.

WEAR asked Johnson, "They believe he may know something about her disappearance. Do you feel like that's a fair statement?"

"I can say it's an ongoing investigation, and he was the last person to see her that we're aware of," Johnson said. "So, obviously we are intent on speaking with him again."

Raeann shared a message that Marcus sent her Tuesday. It says he claimed to tell investigators what he told Cassie’s dad, that “she wanted to be dropped off in the middle of nowhere in Destin with Saylor.”

"We want Saylor back in our custody," Raeann said.

A judge denied the family’s request for temporary custody on Thursday.

The sheriff said FDLE and the FBI are involved in finding Cassie. He could only confirm that the search goes beyond Santa Rosa County.

On Wednesday, Carli's daughter was found after initially being reported as missing.

Cassie’s sister will fly into the area Thursday night. She plans to be in Navarre Beach Friday morning when search efforts start back up at 10 a.m.

This story was originally reported by ABC affiliate WEAR in Pensacola, Fla.