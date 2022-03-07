Watch
Strawberry fields forever! Shortcake's Florida state dessert

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to make official
Posted at 6:20 PM, Mar 07, 2022
(AP) — Strawberry shortcake will become Florida’s state dessert after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill at the festival that celebrates the fruit.

DeSantis was joined Monday by the 1993 Strawberry Festival Queen, current Attorney General Ashley Moody, as he took a bite of the dessert before signing the bill in Plant City. Florida already has a state pie — key lime.

But DeSantis said strawberry shortcake deserves the designation. Plant City is the heart of the state’s strawberry farming.

The region has 10,000 acres 2of strawberry fields that produce 75% of the nation’s winter strawberry crop.

