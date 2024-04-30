SAVE SOME MONEY: Gov. DeSantis to sign sales tax holiday; see what's included

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he would sign the Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday.

The governor also said all Florida State Parks will be free to enter during Memorial Day Weekend.

Read the news release from the governor's office below to see what other savings to expect.

GOVERNOR'S NEWS RELEASE:

Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he would be signing the Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday, in the budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25. The Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday will take place the entire month of July and will make items such as fishing supplies, outdoor recreation equipment, admissions to state parks and, museums sales tax free. Additionally, the Governor announced that Florida State Parks will offer free admission on Memorial Day Weekend to kick off the summer for Florida’s families.

“Florida is stepping up to make summer more affordable for families,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “While the federal government is causing high inflation and skyrocketing costs for families, Florida’s smart fiscal policies allow us to reduce taxes and help reduce the burden on Floridians.”

"Florida's 175 award-winning state parks are second to none," said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton. "I encourage all of Florida's residents and visitors to take advantage of these extra savings and discover the unique experiences the real Florida has to offer."

To kick off the summer with savings for families, Governor DeSantis has waived admission for all visitors to Florida State Parks for Memorial Day weekend. This includes May 24-27, 2024.

The Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday will remove the sales tax on items families use during the summer, including:

Boating and water activity supplies:



Goggles and snorkels ($25 or less)

Pool toys ($35 or less)

Coolers, Life jackets, Paddles ($75 or less)

Inflatable water tubes and floats, Wakeboards ($150 or less)

Paddleboards, Surfboards ($300 or less)

Canoes, Kayaks ($500 or less)

Fishing Supplies:



Bait and Tackle ($5 or less for individual items, $10 or less for multiple items sold together)

Tackle boxes ($30 or less)

Reels, Rods ($75 or less)

Camping Supplies:



Flashlights ($30 or less)

Sleeping bags, Camping chairs ($50 or less)

Tents ($200 or less)

Outdoor Supplies:



Sunscreen ($15 or less)

Water bottles ($30 or less)

Bicycle helmets ($50 or less)

Outdoor grills ($250 or less)

Bicycles ($500 or less)

Admissions to events or performances scheduled to be held between July 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024:



Live music events

Live sporting events

Movies to be shown in a movie theater

Ballets

Plays

Fairs

Festivals

Admissions purchased for any of the following:

