Ron DeSantis to be sworn in as governor of Florida for a second term

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Tuesday, Ron DeSantis will be sworn in for a second four-year term as the governor of Florida.

Jeanette Nuñez will be sworn in as lieutenant governor.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Florida capitol.

According to the Florida Division of Elections website, DeSantis, a Republican, won reelection in a four-candidate field Nov. 8, 2022. DeSantis defeated his nearest competitor in Democratic candidate Charlie Crist by more than 1.5 million votes.

DeSantis along with Nuñez garnered 4,614,210 votes (59.37%), Crist and his running mate for lieutenant governor Karla Hernández-Mats were second with 3,106,313 (39.97%).

The Libertarian Party candidate Hector Roos and no party affiliation candidate Carmen Gimenez combined garnered less than 1% of the vote.

A total of 7,771,399 registered voters in Florida voted in the 2022 general election for governor.

DeSantis was first elected governor of Florida in 2018 and defeated his nearest challenger Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum by just more than 32,000 votes.