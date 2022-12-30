Watch Now
Governor Desantis' inauguration activities to impact Tallahassee traffic

Posted at 10:45 AM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 10:50:13-05

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Traffic will be impacted in Tallahassee on Monday, Jan. 2, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, due to Governor Ron Desantis' inaugural activities taking place on both days.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, local citizens should expect traffic delays in the downtown area and shifting traffic patterns around the Capitol Complex.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 2 at 6 a.m.:

  • Southbound outside lane of Monroe Street from Jefferson Street to Madison Street will be closed until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 6 a.m., the following roads will be closed approximately through 4 p.m.:

  • Northbound Monroe Street at Gaines Street
  • Southbound Monroe Street at College Avenue
  • Westbound Apalachee Parkway at Franklin Boulevard
  • Eastbound Madison Street at Duval Street

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 9 a.m.:

  • Southbound Calhoun Street will close at E. Pensacola Street
  • Before 9 a.m., Calhoun Street will be open to Gaines Street, with no access to westbound or eastbound Apalachee Parkway

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 4 p.m., the following roads will be closed approximately through 11 p.m.:

  • S. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed from Gaines Street to W. Pensacola Street
  • Eastbound Madison Street at Macomb Street
  • S. Macomb Street and S. Boulevard Street will both be closed from Gaines Street to Madison Street
