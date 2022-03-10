Richard Corcoran to resign as FL Education Commissioner at end of April

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced Thursday that after more than three years in the position, he will be stepping down at the end of April.

"Following his departure from the Department, Commissioner Corcoran will return to private life and looks forward to spending more time with his wife Anne and their six children," said a press release regarding the Commissioner's departure.

Corcoran was appointed in December 2018 by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and before that he served as a member and speaker of the Florida House of Representatives.

"During his tenure, both in the House and at the Department, our state has become an education juggernaut and national leader for innovation," wrote Gov. DeSantis. "We wish him well and thank him for his service.”

Corcoran also was a finalist to become the President of Florida State University in Summer 2021, but ultimately was not selected.