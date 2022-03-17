Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Parkland families welcome $127.5M federal settlement

Parkland school shooting
Wilfredo Lee/AP
FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., following a deadly shooting at the school. Vista Outdoor Inc., among the nation’s largest ammunition makers in America, will stop selling firearms following the massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High. The company has been pressured for months by other retailers that carry other goods, like Bell bicycle helmets and CamelBak. Vista Outdoor Inc. said Tuesday, May 1 that it will focus on retail products aimed at outdoor enthusiasts. The company said it would continue to sell ammunition, which it included as one of its core businesses. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Parkland school shooting
Posted at 5:42 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 17:42:10-04

MIAMI (AP) — Parents of victims in Florida’s 2018 high school massacre say they're glad to see the federal government reach a $127.5 million settlement over FBI inaction in the case and hope a future tragedy can be prevented.

One father of a Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School student who was killed says the money can relieve financial stress, but won’t bring happiness or return their lost children.

Another says at least some money likely will go into foundations in memory of victims. Attorneys for victims' families previously announced the settlement in November, and the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed the deal and the dollar amount Wednesday.

The families of 16 out of 17 people killed had sued the government over the FBI’s failure to investigate a tip it received about a month before the massacre.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming