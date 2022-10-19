Watch Now
Officials: Federal agent killed during training in Florida

Posted at 5:04 PM, Oct 19, 2022
MIAMI (AP) — Officials say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection firearms instructor has been shot and killed during a training class at a South Florida gun range.

Miami-Dade police say the shooting occurred Wednesday morning at the Trail Glades Range in western Miami-Dade County.

The agent was airlifted to a Miami trauma center, where he died from his injuries. Customs and Border Protection has confirmed that an agent had been assigned to the county-owned range as an instructor.

Miami-Dade homicide detectives will investigate the shooting. Officials didn’t immediately identify the agent or release any details about how the agent was shot.

