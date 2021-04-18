Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Miami GP to join F1 calendar from 2022 in 10-year deal

items.[0].image.alt
Luca Bruno/AP
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during qualifying practice for Sunday's Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix, at the Imola track, Italy, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Miami GP to join F1 calendar from 2022 in 10-year deal
Posted at 11:48 AM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 11:48:00-04

MIAMI (AP) — There will be two Formula One races in the United States next year with the new Miami Grand Prix added to the calendar from 2022.

Next year’s race will be the first in a 10-year deal and is in addition to the existing grand prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

The exact date of the race has yet to be confirmed but F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali says it would be in the “second quarter of next year.”

It will be the first ever F1 race in Miami and the first in Florida since 1959. It will take place at a new circuit in the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project