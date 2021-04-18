Miami GP to join F1 calendar from 2022 in 10-year deal

MIAMI (AP) — There will be two Formula One races in the United States next year with the new Miami Grand Prix added to the calendar from 2022.

Next year’s race will be the first in a 10-year deal and is in addition to the existing grand prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

The exact date of the race has yet to be confirmed but F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali says it would be in the “second quarter of next year.”

It will be the first ever F1 race in Miami and the first in Florida since 1959. It will take place at a new circuit in the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens.