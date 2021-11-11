Watch
Last 3 Florida school districts drop student mask mandates

Wilfredo Lee/AP
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. President Joe Biden’s plan to require vaccinations at all private employers of 100 workers or more has already hit a wall of opposition from Republican governors, state lawmakers and attorneys general.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Posted at 6:00 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 18:00:25-05

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The last three school districts in Florida that required at least some students to wear masks are dropping their mandates for student facial coverings.

Starting Friday, grade school students in Miami-Dade schools can opt-out of wearing a mask if they have their parents' permission. Masks already had been optional for high school and some middle school students.

In neighboring Broward County, all students can go maskless starting the week after next. No opt-out form from parents is required, though the school district is strongly encouraging students to wear facial coverings.

In Alachua County, masks will be optional provided parents have given their consent starting in early January.

Earlier this week, Leon County announced they too would be pulling out of the appeals process.

