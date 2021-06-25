Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Jewish community prays for miracles after condo collapse

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Jewish faithful pray at the Shul of Bal Harbour after members of the community were reported missing in the partial collapse of a 12-story beachfront condo, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Building Collapse Miami, temple prayers
Posted at 4:40 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 16:40:54-04

MIAMI, Fla. (WTXL) — Numerous members of an Orthodox synagogue are among those missing after the collapse of a seaside condominium tower near Miami.

The founder of the Shul of Bal Harbour says his community is praying for miracles as rescue teams on Friday continued to search for survivors among the rubble of the 12-story Champlain Towers South.

Rabbi Sholom D. Lipskar could not say exactly how many members of his congregation were missing. But he said it was a “very large group."

The Shul is located about 1 mile north of the building that collapsed Thursday, killing at least four people.

Officials said Friday that 159 people are still unaccounted for.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming