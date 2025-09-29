Governor Ron DeSantis announces Florida Ranks #1 for Higher Education for 10th year in a row

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, Governor DeSantis announced the Sunshine State ranks #1 in Higher Education by U.S. News & World Report for the 10th year in a row.

In a release, it states Florida has held this spot due to the following reasons:



Low in-state tuition and fees

Graduating students on time

Ensuring students complete their degrees with minimal to no debt

It states that Florida placed seven institutions in the top 100 public universities nationwide for the 2026 rankings. Both Florida State and FAMU were on the list.

FAMU ranked as the number one public HBCU in the nation for the seventh consecutive year and number 92 among public universities nationwide.

Florida State ranked number 21 among public universities nationwide, which is up two spots from the previous year, and 12th among public universities in the nation for first-year experiences.

Governor DeSantis said part,

"Florida’s public universities offer the lowest in-state tuition in the country, allowing students to receive a quality education without a massive debt burden. More than three-quarters of Florida students graduate loan-free, and we ranked #1 for four-year graduation rates. With seven Florida institutions in the top 100 public universities nationwide, we’ve proven that academic achievement does not have to break the bank.”

For the full release, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.