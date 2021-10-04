Florida woman attacked by gator after falling into canal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTXL) — Police say an alligator attacked a homeless woman who fell into a Florida canal.

St. Petersburg police say the woman was resting on a sea wall when she fell into the canal early Monday.

News outlets reported that the woman is in her 50s. She was taken to a hospital with severe injuries to her arms. Officials say she's in stable condition.

Authorities were trying to locate the alligator on Monday morning.

Television news footage showed a large presence of officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.