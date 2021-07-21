Watch
Florida Woman arrested after skinny dipping in stranger's pool

Posted at 11:52 AM, Jul 21, 2021
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WTXL) — Sheriff's officials in Florida say a man returning home from a doctor's appointment found a stranger skinny dipping in his backyard swimming pool.

The man noticed clothes scattered across his lanai and then saw her in the pool.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies told the woman to get out of the pool, but she was hostile toward them.

Once she got dressed, she resisted their efforts to detain her.

They took her to jail, but she refused to give her name.

They found it by looking up previous jail booking photos.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

She's charged with trespassing and resisting a law enforcement officer.

