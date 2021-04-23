Florida Senate moves closer to approving elections bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate marched toward approval of a nationally watched elections bill Thursday after hours of debate over the mundane, but high stakes, process of casting a ballot.

The chamber is expected to finalize a package of rules that would limit who can collect vote-by-mail ballots, when those ballots can be put in drop boxes and whether voters can be given water while waiting to vote.

Florida Republicans have pushed to rewrite elections laws despite touting the state as a national model.

Democrats and voter rights advocates have raised suspicions that the changes were politically motivated to make it more inconvenient for some voters to cast ballots.