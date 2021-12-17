Florida releases employment statistics for November

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTXL) — The state of Florida released employment statistics for the month of November on Friday.

According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the state’s unemployment rate was 4.5 percent last month.

That was 0.1 percent lower than the rate in October 2021.

November’s rate was also 0.9 percent lower than a year earlier.

The DEO noted there are an estimated 483,000 jobless Floridians out of an estimated labor force of 10,632,000.

The unemployment rate in the United States in November was 4.2 percent.

Last month saw the state add an estimated 51,100 jobs, which is a 0.6 percent increase over the month.

