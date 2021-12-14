Florida ready to provide assistance to tornado impacted regions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The state of Florida is prepared to send assistance to regions impacted by last weekend’s tornadoes.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Division of Emergency Management director Kevin Guthrie have spearheaded Florida’s response to support nine states that were impacted.

The governor's office notes the state of Florida has emergency management personnel, Urban Search and Rescue Teams, ambulance strike teams and recovery disaster specialists to deploy, if requested. The State of Florida also proactively offered assistance for any mutual aid requests.

“The devastation left in the wake of the tornado outbreak over the weekend is an unthinkable tragedy, and Casey and I are keeping the victims and all impacted individuals in our prayers as initial recovery efforts begin,” DeSantis said in a statement Tuesday. “The State of Florida has been communicating with our partners in the impacted states since early Saturday morning and we stand ready to provide any assistance needed during this time. We’ll continue to work with them to ensure they have the resources they need to respond.”

“The Division is keeping the victims of the tornado outbreak at the forefront of our thoughts and prayers,” Guthrie said in a statement. “The impacted states have provided support to Florida in previous disasters, and we will not hesitate to return the favor. The destruction reported so far is catastrophic and the Division will continue to work closely with our emergency management counterparts as they respond to this disaster.”

Floridians who want to support initial recovery efforts can donate to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

