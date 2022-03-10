Florida legislature in final hours of 60-day session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida lawmakers won't pass a budget before their regularly scheduled 60-day session ends Friday.

House and Senate leaders were still negotiating budget differences Wednesday; even after they reach an agreement.

Lawmakers have a 72-hour-cooling-off period before they can vote on the budget.

That means the earliest they can vote is Saturday.

But they've indicated a vote may not come until Monday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can veto individual items in the budget after lawmakers pass it.