Florida legislature in final hours of 60-day session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida lawmakers won't pass a budget before their regularly scheduled 60-day session ends Friday.
House and Senate leaders were still negotiating budget differences Wednesday; even after they reach an agreement.
Lawmakers have a 72-hour-cooling-off period before they can vote on the budget.
That means the earliest they can vote is Saturday.
But they've indicated a vote may not come until Monday.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can veto individual items in the budget after lawmakers pass it.