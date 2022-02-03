Florida House OKs bill to protect lottery winners' privacy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — People who win $250,000 or more in the Florida Lottery might soon be able to choose to keep their identities secret for 90 days.

The House passed a bill by a 114-1 vote Wednesday to protect the identities of large lottery winners unless the agree to go public.

Democratic Rep. Tracie Davis read headlines about multi-million dollar lottery winners in Florida and Georgia being killed after claiming prizes.

The bill passed on a 114-1 vote without any debate. An identical Senate bill has one more committee stop before being considered by the full chamber. So far, it has received no opposition.