TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered a speech on the state of Florida at the Florida Capitol Tuesday as the state legislature also begins its regular session.

Gov. DeSantis' address began after 11:25 a.m. in front of a joint session of the Florida Legislature inside the Florida House of Representatives chamber.

DeSantis, a Republican, won reelection in November, and was sworn in January to serve his second and final four year term as governor of Florida.